The Bills placed Glenn (foot/ankle) on injured reserve Friday, ending his season, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

When healthy, Glenn is one of the league's better tackles, but that in itself is the problem, as he has battled with various foot and ankle injuries for much of his tenure with the Bills. He's scheduled to undergo a procedure in the coming days to address the matter, which should put Glenn on track to be ready for the start of the Bills' offseason program. The team will continue using rookie Dion Dawkins as the starting left tackle the rest of the season while the Buffalo front office determines whether it's worthwhile to retain the injury-prone Glenn and his high salary in 2018.