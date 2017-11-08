Glenn (foot/ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Glenn has dealt with foot and ankle issues for months and has missed two full games and plenty of other plays this season because of the injuries. It would be a hit to the Buffalo offense if the starting left tackle can't play Sunday against the Saints. Head coach Sean McDermott said he would trust the training staff's recommendation on Glenn.

