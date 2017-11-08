Bills' Cordy Glenn: Sitting out Wednesday
Glenn (foot/ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Glenn has dealt with foot and ankle issues for months and has missed two full games and plenty of other plays this season because of the injuries. It would be a hit to the Buffalo offense if the starting left tackle can't play Sunday against the Saints. Head coach Sean McDermott said he would trust the training staff's recommendation on Glenn.
More News
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Hopkins
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.