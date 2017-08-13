Coach Sean McDermott said Sunday that the team remains concerned over Glenn's injured foot and while everyone is still hopeful he'll be good for Week 1, the Bills will have contingency plans in place, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Glenn missed Thursday's preseason opener and, while he practiced sporadically last week, will miss Sunday's session after also sitting out Friday. The Bills have a strong starting offensive line and decent depth behind it, but it would be a significant hit to the rushing game if the starting left tackle were to miss a stretch of the season.