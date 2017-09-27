Play

Glenn (foot/ankle) was unable to practice after missing last week's game against the Broncos, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills got by without their starting left tackle to score an upset win over the Broncos, while rookie Dion Dawkins performed well in Glenn's place. Still, the run game has struggled the last two weeks and the Bills could really use their veteran back.

