Glenn, who was placed on injured reserve inn December due to continued foot and ankle trouble, recently had a procedure performed by specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Coach Sean McDermott was upbeat about the procedure and says Glenn is on schedule to fully participate during the start of the offseason conditioning program in April. There's been some thought the team might move on from Glenn and his hefty contract given the solid substitute left tackle play of rookie Dion Dawkins, though the flip side of the coin is that the Bills would have quite the impressive offensive line heading into 2018 if Glenn is indeed healthy and they found a way to use both Glenn and Dawkins.