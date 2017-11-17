Bills' Cordy Glenn: To miss yet another game
Glenn (foot/ankle) didn't practice all week and will miss Sunday's game against the Chargers, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The starting left tackle will miss his fourth game of the season, and third in a row. Rookie Dion Dawkins has been performing well in his place, but the Bills simply run the ball better with Glenn in there -- in the six games Glenn has played the Bills have averaged 123 yards on the ground, compared to 87 yards rushing in the three he's missed.
