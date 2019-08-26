Bills' Corey Bojorquez: Last man standing
The Bills waived Bojorquez's teammate, Cory Carter, on Monday.
That leaves Bojorquez as the only remaining punter on the roster, though it's worth noting the Bills made a switch just ahead of the regular season last year. Bojorquez has had ups and downs this summer, so even though Carter is out of the picture with a knee injury, the former can further solidify his spot with a strong performance in the preseason finale.
