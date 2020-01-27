Bills' Corey Bojorquez: Mixed results
Bojorquez served as the Bills' only punter in 2019, kicking 79 times for a 41.9 gross average and 37.7 net average.
Bojorquez ranked 30th in both gross and net punt average of all punters with 20 or more kicks, though he can be given some leeway in that he kicks in a poor-weather stadium, which also happens to be one of the NFL's windiest venues. Plus, the Bills have to be happy with his 34 kicks inside the 20, which tied for third in the league. Bojorquez will almost certainly enter training camp as the incumbent, but he'll also have some competition in the form of Kaare Vedvik.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early 2020 QB projections
Heath Cummings says Dak Prescott deserves a spot right behind Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.