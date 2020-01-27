Bojorquez served as the Bills' only punter in 2019, kicking 79 times for a 41.9 gross average and 37.7 net average.

Bojorquez ranked 30th in both gross and net punt average of all punters with 20 or more kicks, though he can be given some leeway in that he kicks in a poor-weather stadium, which also happens to be one of the NFL's windiest venues. Plus, the Bills have to be happy with his 34 kicks inside the 20, which tied for third in the league. Bojorquez will almost certainly enter training camp as the incumbent, but he'll also have some competition in the form of Kaare Vedvik.