Bills' Corey Bojorquez: Questionable to return to Sunday's game
Bojorquez is questionable to return to Sunday's game with a shoulder injury.
If Bojorquez can't return, the Bills may have to get creative with their punting strategies without a backup in place. Perhaps kicker Stephen Hauschka can assume the role, but whether he has punting experience is unclear at the moment.
