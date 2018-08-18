Bills' Corey Coleman: Catches pass against former team

Coleman caught his only target for a seven-yard gain in Friday's preseason loss to the Browns.

Per WKBW's Joe Buscaglia, Zay Jones got the start across from Kelvin Benjamin and finished with one catch for five yards on one target. Coleman's reception didn't come until the third quarter, but he could get some run with the starters if he learns more of the playbook before next Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals. It appears Coleman has ground to make up in the battle for the No. 2 receiver job.