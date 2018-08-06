Bills' Corey Coleman: Costs Bills a seventh-rounder

The Bills sent the Browns a seventh-round draft pick in 2020 in exchange for Coleman (hamstring), Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

That's quite a small return for the first wideout taken (15th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, but the Browns decided to move on from Coleman, whose two-season stint with the team was slowed by injuries. Once Coleman passes his physical with the Bills, he'll look to secure a key role in his new team's wideout corps, a unit led by Kelvin Benjamin, which doesn't possess much certainly beyond that.