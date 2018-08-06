Bills' Corey Coleman: Costs Bills a seventh-rounder
The Bills sent the Browns a seventh-round draft pick in 2020 in exchange for Coleman (hamstring), Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
That's quite a small return for the first wideout taken (15th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, but the Browns decided to move on from Coleman, whose two-season stint with the team was slowed by injuries. Once Coleman passes his physical with the Bills, he'll look to secure a key role in his new team's wideout corps, a unit led by Kelvin Benjamin, which doesn't possess much certainly beyond that.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
WR Fantasy draft strategies
Wide receivers weren't as productive as they were even two seasons ago. Dave Richard knows...
-
Five big questions at WR
To kick off our wide receiver preview, our trio of Fantasy football experts take a look at...
-
Ranking Browns after Coleman trade
Corey Coleman has been traded to the Bills. What does that mean for the rest of the Browns'...
-
Trade reaction: Coleman goes to Bills
Corey Coleman gives the Bills a much-needed target, and Jamey Eisenberg looks at Coleman's...