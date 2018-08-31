Bills' Corey Coleman: Fails to impress in preseason finale

Coleman failed to bring in any of his three targets during Thursday's preseason finale against the Bears.

Coleman wasn't a lock to make the roster entering the night and he did absolutely nothing to bolster his case before the final whistle blew. However, it would admittedly seem premature for the Bills to cut bait with the 2016 first-rounder before Week 1, especially since Buffalo owns one of the weakest receiving corps in the league.

