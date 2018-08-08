Bills' Corey Coleman: Joins practice
Coleman (hamstring) took part in the Bills' practice Wednesday after passing his physical, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
It remains to be seen if Coleman plays in Thursday's preseason opener, but once he gets up to speed with the Buffalo playbook, the 2016 first-round pick will have an opportunity to carve out a role in the team's offense behind top receiver Kelvin Benjamin, according to Rodak. In fact, Coleman's speed and current good health could help him overtake Zay Jones -- the team's previous default No. 2 wideout -- who is still working his way back from an offseason knee procedure. Meanwhile, Jeremy Kerley profiles as the team's top slot option.
