Bills' Corey Coleman: Likely to play

Coleman likely will play in Friday's preseason game against the Browns, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Though he figures to get some snaps, Coleman may not know enough of the playbook to warrant extended run. He'll probably enjoy the opportunity to face his former team so soon, but his more important task is competing for the No. 2 receiver job with Zay Jones.

