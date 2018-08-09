Bills' Corey Coleman: No go in exhibition opener
Coleman won't play in Thursday's preseason game versus the Panthers.
Coleman has been a member of the Bills for less than a week after two uninspiring seasons with the Browns. Due to the lack of practice reps, it's no surprise he won't be out there, especially with three more chances to make an impression on the coaching staff before the regular season. Both Coleman and Zay Jones (knee) have been scratched, leaving Kelvin Benjamin and some combination of Jeremy Kerley, Andre Holmes and Rod Streater to get reps with the first-team offense.
