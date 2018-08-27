Bills' Corey Coleman: Struggling to make impact
Coleman caught both of his targets for a net of zero yards in Sunday's preseason loss to Cincinnati.
Coleman came off the bench and played into the fourth quarter, lending credence to a report from WKBW's Joe Buscaglia suggesting the wideout isn't a lock to make the 53-man roster. Coleman has caught three passes for seven yards in two preseason games since coming over from Cleveland in a trade that netted the Browns a seventh-round pick. Given the minimal investment, Coleman may end up fighting for his roster life in Thursday's preseason finale against the Bears. Buffalo's lack of talent at wide receiver is probably the biggest thing working in Coleman's favor right now.
