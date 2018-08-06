Bills' Corey Coleman: Traded to Buffalo
Cleveland has agreed to trade Coleman (hamstring) to Buffalo for a draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Coleman could quickly become the top target in Buffalo and his trade could mean the Browns are confident Josh Gordon will return to training camp. Coleman was limited throughout portions of Saturday's practice due to hamstring soreness, but the injury sounds minor and likely shouldn't limit completion of the trade.
