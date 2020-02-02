Bills' Corey Liuget: Fills gap for Buffao
Liuget finished the 2019 season with 13 tackles and a sack across 10 regular-season games for the Bills and Raiders.
Liuget, a veteran first-rounder (2011), was waived by Oakland in late October and was snapped up by the Bills pretty quickly, where he helped served a depth interior role when a normally stout Buffalo defense had a few hiccups against the run. With Harrison Phillips expected to be healthy next season, there's some uncertainty regarding Liuget's status with the team, though if the Bills are unable to re-sign Jordan Phillips, Liuget's chances of a return would be that much greater. While Liuget's stats aren't exactly eye-popping, he still has the ability to plug the run capably.
