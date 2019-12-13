Play

Liuget (knee) was listed as limited for Thursday's practice after sitting out Wednesday's session entirely, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The big interior lineman is trending in the right direction and is apparently headed for a questionable or better status ahead of Sunday's primetime matchup against the Steelers. Liuget's issue has also been clarified as a knee injury instead of the original lower-body tag.

