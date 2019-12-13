Liuget (knee) was limited for the second straight day Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

We'd have to lean toward him playing, as the interior lineman has been able to practice on some level for two straight days after missing Wednesday's session. This is expected to be a tight game between two good defenses, so Liuget's availability to help stop Pittsburgh's running game could end up being a key hidden factor in the contest.