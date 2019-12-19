Liuget (knee), who missed Sunday's win over Pittsburgh, was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Buffalo defense played incredibly without one of its key run stuffers in the win, but at some point Liuget's services will be needed if the Bills are going to make a playoff run. The veteran is more of a depth piece at this stage of his career, but he's been a big boost to the Bills solving some of their prior run defense issues.