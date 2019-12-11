Play

Liuget sat out Wednesday's practice due to a lower-body injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

As an interior plugger, Liuget doesn't accrue much in the way of stats, but the midseason signee has really helped shore up the team's run defense issues as a rotational guy, enough that a potential absence would have a slight effect on the team as it squares off against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

