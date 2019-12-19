Play

Liuget (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the Patriots.

Liuget logged a trio of limited practices this week, and he appears to have a shot at suiting up in New England on Saturday after a one-game absence. The veteran plays a valuable depth role on Buffalo's defensive line.

