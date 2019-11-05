Buffalo signed Liuget on Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The team placed Maurice Alexander on injured reserve, so the extra spot was used to continue beefing up the middle of the defense, which has been gashed at times in recent weeks. Liuget brings plenty of experience as a 2011 first-rounder that's now on his fourth team.

