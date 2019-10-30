Bills' Corey Thompson: Absent from injury report
Thompson (ankle) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Thompson hasn't suited up for regular-season action since Week 3 due to a lingering ankle issue, but he appears on track to retake the field Sunday versus Washington. The 25-year-old stands to contribute on special teams and provide depth at the linebacker position when cleared to play.
