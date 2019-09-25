Play

Thompson has undergone ankle surgery, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The backup linebacker doesn't have a snap on defense in 2019, but he's a key special teamer and his absence will be felt on those units. Coach Sean McDermott does not believe Thompson's injury will be season-ending, though we'll have to see what the Bills end up doing roster wise.

