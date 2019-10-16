Thompson practiced on a limited basis Wednesday for the first time since having ankle surgery in late September, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Thompson isn't a sure thing for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Dolphins, though the fact that he's apparently a fast healer -- to go with the team's Week 6 bye week -- has put the special teamer in a position to miss just a pair of games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories