Bills' Corey Thompson: Back in action Friday
Thompson (groin) logged one tackle in 15 defensive snaps in Friday's 24-20 preseason win over the Lions.
A groin injury had hindered Thompson's participation in practice, but he returned to game action Friday as the issue no longer appears to be a concern. He'll continue to battle for the primary backup role behind veteran starting linebacker Lorenzo Alexander.
