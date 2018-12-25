Thompson had nine total tackles (four solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's loss to New England.

Thompson was just promoted to the active roster in November, but with the Bills working through injuries at linebacker and out of the playoff chase, they're going to give youngsters like him a fair audition. The undrafted rookie from LSU saw action on 64 percent of the defensive snaps, and could be in store for a similar workload in this week's finale against the Dolphins, especially with another linebacker -- Julian Stanford -- getting carted off the field in Week 16.