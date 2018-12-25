Bills' Corey Thompson: Makes dent in scoresheet
Thompson had nine total tackles (four solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's loss to New England.
Thompson was just promoted to the active roster in November, but with the Bills working through injuries at linebacker and out of the playoff chase, they're going to give youngsters like him a fair audition. The undrafted rookie from LSU saw action on 64 percent of the defensive snaps, and could be in store for a similar workload in this week's finale against the Dolphins, especially with another linebacker -- Julian Stanford -- getting carted off the field in Week 16.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...