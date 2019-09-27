Play

Thompson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Patriots, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

This comes as no surprise, as Thompson has just undergone surgery on his injured ankle. The reserve linebacker is likely facing a multi-week absence, but the Bills are yet to provide any clarity on Thompson's timetable for a recovery.

