Thompson was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster Monday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson has yet to play in what is his rookie season, spending the season on Buffalo's practice squad thus far. He'll likely operate as a depth defender and special teams player for the Bills. Looking ahead, Thompson could see some action against the Jaguars in Week 12, especially if starting linebacker Matt Milano (concussion) is held out.

