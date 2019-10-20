Play

Thompson (ankle) is officially Inactive for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.

Thompson only practice on a limited basis this week after having ankle surgery in late September. The linebacker is still looking for his first defensive snap of the season, so his absence likely will be only felt on special teams. Look for Julian Stanford and Maurice Alexander to be the primary beneficiaries for an increased snap count with both Thompson and Matt Milano (hamstring) sidelined.

