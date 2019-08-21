Bills' Cory Carter: Out for Friday's preseason game
Carter will miss Friday's preseason game against the Lions due to a sore knee, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.
Corey Bojorquez now looks to have the clearest shot at the team's punting job, though it's been a close battle for much of camp if Carter can shake his injury quickly.
