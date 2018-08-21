Carter (knee) cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve, according to the league's official transaction log.

Carter was waived after tearing an ACL during last Friday's preseason game, leaving Colton Schmidt without any more competition for the punting job in Buffalo.

