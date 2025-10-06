Samuel logged two catches on as many targets for 26 yards and one touchdown during Buffalo's 23-20 loss to New England on Sunday. He also turned three kickoff returns into 84 yards.

Samuel helped give the Bills a 10-6 lead early in the third quarter after hauling in a six-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen. Samuel was on the field for 33 of the Bills' 68 offensive snaps (48.6 percent), which was fourth most among wide receivers behind Khalil Shakir (43), Keon Coleman (42) and Joshua Palmer (35). Samuel has played in each of the Bills' last two games after being a healthy scratch for the first three games, though most of his contributions will come on special teams as a kick returner rather than on offense unless there is an injury in Buffalo's wide-receiver corps.