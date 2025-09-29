Samuel caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 31-19 win over the Saints.

The 29-year-old wideout was a healthy scratch in all of the Bills' games prior to the Week 4 win. He logged 20 offensive snaps and played ahead of Elijah Moore (18 snaps), who had previously been serving as Buffalo's No. 4 wide receiver. Additionally, Samuel added 82 kick-return yards on just three attempts. He'll likely play a similar role in the Week 5 matchup against the Patriots, contributing both offensively and on special teams.