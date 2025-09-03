Samuel (hamstring/illness) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Samuel missed much of training camp due to a hamstring injury and illness, but he enters the regular season with a clean bill of health. The veteran is competing with Elijah Moore and Tyrell Shavers for rotational opportunities on offense behind starting receivers Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman (groin) and Joshua Palmer. After compiling just a 31-253-1 receiving line across 14 regular-season appearances in 2024, Samuel doesn't project as a notable fantasy contributor heading into Sunday's home matchup against Baltimore.