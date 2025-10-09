Samuel (neck/ribs) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Samuel played a season-high 49 percent of offensive snaps during Buffalo's loss to New England in Week 5, in which he secured both of his targets for 26 yards and one score, but he appears to have picked up a pair of injuries in the process. He also racked up 86 yards across three kick returns versus the Patriots. Samuel will figure to handle a similar role on the road against Atlanta on Monday night, as long as he can gain clearance to suit up.