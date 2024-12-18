Samuel (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant after Wednesday's walk-through practice.

Samuel injured his shoulder during Sunday's 48-42 win over Detroit and made an early exit in the fourth quarter. He got 27.8 percent snap share and 28.6 percent route share through the first three quarters, dropping back to the No. 5 receiver role with Keon Coleman returning from an elbow injury. An absence against the Patriots this Sunday wouldn't have much impact, apart from slightly boosting playing time projections for Buffalo's other wide receivers.