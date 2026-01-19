Samuel secured one of three targets for two yards during Buffalo's 33-30 divisional-round overtime loss to the Broncos on Saturday.

Samuel missed the final seven games of the regular season, as well as the Bills' wild-card round win over Jacksonville, due to an elbow injury, but he managed to return from IR in time to face off against Denver. With all of Joshua Palmer (ankle), Tyrell Shavers (knee) and Gabe Davis (knee) having been placed on IR in advance of the AFC divisional round, Samuel got a chance to handle an increased role on offense, playing 44 percent of offensive snaps. Unsurprisingly, after he managed just a only a 7-81-1 line (nine targets) across six regular-season appearances earlier in the year, Samuel was unable to capitalize on the opportunity. Though Samuel remains under contract for one more year, Buffalo has a potential 'out' in his deal this offseason for only $3.45 million in dead cap.