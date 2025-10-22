Samuel (neck) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The Ohio State product was inactive for Buffalo's Week 6 loss to the Falcons due to a neck injury, but following the Week 7 bye, he's returned to limited action. Samuel has played a depth role in the Bills' wide-receiver corps this season, catching three of four targets for 35 yards and a touchdown while also logging 166 kick-return yards over just two contests. He'll likely carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup against the Panthers if he's unable to upgrade to full practice either Thursday or Friday.