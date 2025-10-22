Bills' Curtis Samuel: Logs limited session Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samuel (neck) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
The Ohio State product was inactive for Buffalo's Week 6 loss to the Falcons due to a neck injury, but following the Week 7 bye, he's returned to limited action. Samuel has played a depth role in the Bills' wide-receiver corps this season, catching three of four targets for 35 yards and a touchdown while also logging 166 kick-return yards over just two contests. He'll likely carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup against the Panthers if he's unable to upgrade to full practice either Thursday or Friday.
More News
-
Bills' Curtis Samuel: Won't suit up vs. Falcons•
-
Bills' Curtis Samuel: Questionable for Week 6•
-
Bills' Curtis Samuel: Downgrades to DNP on Friday•
-
Bills' Curtis Samuel: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Curtis Samuel: Catches first TD of 2025•
-
Bills' Curtis Samuel: Catches one pass in Week 4•