Samuel (elbow/neck) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough practice.

Samuel played a season-high 52 percent of offensive snaps during Buffalo's 44-32 win over the Buccaneers in Week 11, securing two of three targets for 19 yards, but he appears to have picked up a pair of injuries in the process. He'll have two more chances to get back on the practice field as the Bills prepare for a road matchup against the Texans on Thursday Night Football. Samuel's increased opportunities versus Tampa Bay came with Keon Coleman being made a health scratch and Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) inactive. Those factors remain in flux for Week 12, but at the least it seems likely that Coleman will return to the lineup versus Houston.