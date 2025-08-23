Samuel (hamstring) isn't in uniform ahead of Saturday's preseason game at Tampa Bay, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Samuel began sitting out at practice in late July due to a hamstring injury and only returned to the field in a limited capacity as of Aug. 15. He thus won't see any preseason action as a result of the health concern. Samuel has $6.91 million guaranteed on his current deal, and the Bills would take on $8.635 million in dead money if he gets cut this coming week, so he seems like a lock to be on the team's 53-man roster to kick off the campaign.