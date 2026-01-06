Samuel (elbow) will not have his 21-day practice window opened ahead of the Bills' AFC wild-card game against the Jaguars on Sunday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Samuel landed on injured reserve in late November due to an elbow injury, and he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to return for the opening round of the AFC playoffs. Samuel was a healthy inactive for the first three weeks of the regular season, but when he did play, he was often listed on the injury report with different ailments. He appeared in just six regular-season games for Buffalo and logged seven catches (on nine targets) for 81 yards and a touchdown while returning nine kickoffs for 223 yards.