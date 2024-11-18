Samuel caught five of six targets for 58 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 30-21 victory versus the Chiefs.

Fellow wide receiver Keon Coleman has missed back-to-back games due to a wrist injury, and Samuel has responded with a 9-93-1 line on 14 targets during that span. Samuel even was on the receiving end of QB Josh Allen's sole TD pass from 12 yards out early in the fourth quarter to extend the Bills' lead to nine points. Buffalo has a Week 12 bye on the schedule, meaning Coleman could be back in action when the team next takes the field Sunday, Dec. 1 against the 49ers. If that comes to pass, Samuel likely would slip down the WR pecking order behind Coleman and Khalil Shakir.