Samuel (elbow/neck) is improving in his recovery, head coach Sean McDermott said Friday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Samuel sat out Thursday's loss to the Texans but he could be back for Buffalo's next game, Nov. 30 at Pittsburgh. Keon Coleman has been held out of the Bills' last two games as a coach's decision, so more targets could be available for Samuel if he's healthy enough to rejoin a Bills receiving corps that's searching for consistent production behind Khalil Shakir.