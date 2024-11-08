Samuel (pectoral) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Indianapolis.

Samuel sat out Week 8 in Seattle due to a pectoral injury, but he was able to suit up this past Sunday versus the Dolphins, when he failed to haul in his only target, Despite being limited in all three Week 10 practices, he'll be available Sunday along with Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins (shoulder). Meanwhile, Keon Coleman (wrist) has been ruled out, and Amari Cooper (wrist) is listed as questionable.