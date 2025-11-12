Samuel secured his only target for 21 yards during Buffalo's loss to the Dolphins in Week 10.

Samuel has now logged a total of five catches (on six targets) for 62 yards and one touchdown across five regular-season appearances. He figures to continue contributing as a depth option within the Bills' wide receiver corps at home against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Aside from the deepest of formats, Samuel can safely be left off the fantasy radar as managers make lineup decision for Week 11.