Bills GM Brandon Beane said Wednesday that Samuel (hamstring) will return to practice "sooner rather than later" but not as quickly as Elijah Moore (leg), whom he said may be back on the field Thursday or Friday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News reports.

Samuel hasn't practiced since Sunday due to a hamstring injury, and Buffalo is likely taking a cautious approach to his health due to the nature of soft-tissue issues. The veteran wideout is looking to bounce back after a disappointing inaugural campaign with the Bills, in which he totaled a 31-253-1 receiving line across 14 regular-season appearances. Samuel is competing with Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and Moore to establish a pecking order behind top wideout Khalil Shakir.