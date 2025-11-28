Samuel (elbow/knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Samuel, who was also inactive in Week 12, will target a potential return to action Dec. 7 against the Bengals. With seven catches on nine targets for 81 yards and a TD in six games to date, Samuel is off the fantasy radar, though his continued absence this weekend will impact Buffalo's kickoff return game.